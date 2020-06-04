Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.16

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.16 and traded as low as $19.04. Ames National shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATLO. ValuEngine lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 24.35%.

In other Ames National news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff bought 2,660 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,929 shares of company stock valued at $119,461. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 41,295.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 634,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

