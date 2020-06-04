Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.75

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.75 and traded as low as $16.09. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gyrodyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.
Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)
Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.
