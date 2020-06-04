Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.75

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.75 and traded as low as $16.09. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gyrodyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 646.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Gyrodyne worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

