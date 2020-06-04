James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $855.66

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $855.66 and traded as low as $850.00. James Latham shares last traded at $867.50, with a volume of 6,040 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 792.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 855.66.

About James Latham (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

