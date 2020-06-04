Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.38

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.38 and traded as low as $49.25. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 165,543 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.38. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Photo-Me International’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

In related news, insider Stephane Gibon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,099 ($53.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,607,900 ($11,323,204.42). Insiders have acquired 310,000 shares of company stock worth $864,690,000 in the last 90 days.

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

