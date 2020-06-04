Santos (ASX:STO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.57

Shares of Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $4.58. Santos shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 12,790,113 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$4.59 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

In related news, insider Guy Cowan purchased 7,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.03 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.32 ($21,276.11). Also, insider Vanessa Guthrie purchased 20,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.98 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,924.82 ($42,499.87). Insiders bought 56,996 shares of company stock valued at $216,240 in the last ninety days.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

