Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.34

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $16.41. Bank of SC shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

In other news, Director Charles G. Lane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $26,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,214.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard W. Hutson, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,365 shares of company stock valued at $113,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of SC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of SC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

