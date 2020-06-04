AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.30. AltiGen Communications shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 25,790 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AltiGen Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

About AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

