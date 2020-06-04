Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.88

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.88 and traded as low as $22.03. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCFC. ValuEngine lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 116,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

