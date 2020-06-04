Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.49

Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.49 and traded as low as $32.81. Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Get Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdomtree U.S. Esg Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.