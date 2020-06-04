Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.76. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

