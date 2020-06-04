CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.90. CCOM Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

CCOM Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

