Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $4.38. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 11,105 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.