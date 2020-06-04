First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.77 Million

Analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $44.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.00 million and the highest is $45.31 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $183.31 million, with estimates ranging from $181.43 million to $184.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of FMBH opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.