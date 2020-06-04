Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.50

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.50 and traded as low as $31.00. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $43.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Village Bank and Trust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

