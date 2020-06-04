Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.35

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as low as $5.65. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 11,235 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bay Banks of Virginia Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

