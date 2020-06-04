OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post sales of $34.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $33.77 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $38.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $153.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.01 million to $157.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $169.92 million, with estimates ranging from $168.95 million to $170.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.51. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

