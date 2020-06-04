Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.42. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

