Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 25,713 shares.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter.

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

