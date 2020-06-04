Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 25,713 shares.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.