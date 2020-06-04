Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.42. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 47,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

