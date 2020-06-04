Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.39 and traded as low as $9.46. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 32,300 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Mackinac Financial news, Director David Russ Steinhardt purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 533,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 205,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

