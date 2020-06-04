Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Stephen Adams purchased 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,521.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 158,194 shares of company stock worth $1,110,643. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

