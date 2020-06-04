Assicurazioni Generali (G) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G):

6/3/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.70 ($20.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.70 ($20.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.70 ($20.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

