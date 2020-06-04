Assicurazioni Generali (G) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G):

  • 6/3/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/28/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/27/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.70 ($20.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/22/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/22/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/21/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/21/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/21/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.70 ($20.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/15/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/14/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/27/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.70 ($20.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/14/2020 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.85
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.85
Enterprise Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16
Enterprise Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16
Ames National Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.16
Ames National Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.16
Gyrodyne Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.75
Gyrodyne Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.75
600 Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.21
600 Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.21
James Latham Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $855.66
James Latham Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $855.66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report