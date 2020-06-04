MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

MGPI stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, CFO Brandon Gall acquired 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,048. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn acquired 7,994 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $200,009.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,152.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,903 shares of company stock valued at $297,394 and have sold 23,366 shares valued at $891,407. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 69.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 174.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

