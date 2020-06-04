BidaskClub Downgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Buy

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNTA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

MNTA stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $46,741.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,720 shares in the company, valued at $889,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,940. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

