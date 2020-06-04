BidaskClub Downgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Buy

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNTA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

MNTA stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $46,741.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,720 shares in the company, valued at $889,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,940. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Tariff

Analyst Recommendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGP Ingredients Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub
MGP Ingredients Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Buy
BidaskClub Downgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Buy
National Instruments Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
National Instruments Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences Cut to Buy at BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences Cut to Buy at BidaskClub
Noodles & Co Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Noodles & Co Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Old Dominion Freight Line Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Old Dominion Freight Line Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report