National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $10,283,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

