Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Shares of NBIX opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $289,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

