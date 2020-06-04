Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.88.
Shares of NBIX opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $289,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
