Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.98. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.