Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.98. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Noodles & Co Company Profile
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
