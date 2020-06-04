Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.