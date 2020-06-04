Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGP Ingredients Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub
MGP Ingredients Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Buy
BidaskClub Downgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Buy
National Instruments Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
National Instruments Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences Cut to Buy at BidaskClub
Neurocrine Biosciences Cut to Buy at BidaskClub
Noodles & Co Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Noodles & Co Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub
Old Dominion Freight Line Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Old Dominion Freight Line Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report