BidaskClub Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to “Hold”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the period. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

