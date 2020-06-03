Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

