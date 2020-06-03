Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 370 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $212.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,601.33, a PEG ratio of 337.88 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,881,057.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 746,211 shares of company stock valued at $99,785,087. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

