Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet Sells 3,038 Shares

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dell by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dell by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

