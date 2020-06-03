Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,183,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,019,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.48. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

