State Street Corp Decreases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,231,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,283 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.23% of TEGNA worth $100,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

