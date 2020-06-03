Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,379.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,010.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

