Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,010.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

