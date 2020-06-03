Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,010.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC
Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Entegris Inc Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd
Entegris Inc Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd
Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc.
Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc.
Store Capital Corp Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL
Store Capital Corp Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report