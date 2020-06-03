Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,135 shares of company stock worth $711,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

