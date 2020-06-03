Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Trustmark by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trustmark by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

