Daniel Pietrzak Sells 65,680 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $243,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Pietrzak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Daniel Pietrzak sold 29,648 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $111,180.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $20,396,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $10,158,000. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,390,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.