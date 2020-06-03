MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,010.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

