Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,010.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

