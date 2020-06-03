Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,010.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
