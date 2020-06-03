Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,379.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,010.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

