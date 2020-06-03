Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,010.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

