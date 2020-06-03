Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 110,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

