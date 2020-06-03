Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 114.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,379.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2,010.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

