Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,395.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

