Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

