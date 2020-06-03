Cit Bank NA Wealth Management Has $3.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cit Bank NA Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Cit Bank NA Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.33 and a 200-day moving average of $288.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

