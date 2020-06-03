Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bell Rock Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,387.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

