Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.77 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,010.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

